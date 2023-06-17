The Witcher Sneak Peek: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri Unite for a Deadly Battle

Toss a coin for your witcher because Netflix has released a new scene from The Witcher Season 3.

During Saturday's Tudum Global Fan Event, the streaming service debuted a near-three minute clip that showcases Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) taking part in one of the deadliest battles to date.

It all starts with Ciri being ambushed by a group of elves in a courtyard, and instead of being kidnapped, she fights back.

Yennefer and Geralt are, thankfully, not far behind and quickly arrive to help in the fight.

It is one of the most striking set pieces to date on the TV adaptation.

It starts as a small fight but quickly develops into one of the series' most ambitious battles.

If The Witcher has taught us anything, there are plenty of stakes, and the battle's resolution leaves us with a killer hook for the rest of the season.

As previously reported, The Witcher Season 3 will roll out in two parts: Volume 1 (aka Episodes 1-5) will release on Thursday, June 29, while Volume 2 (Episodes 6-8) will follow on Thursday, July 27.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the logline teases.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery."

The season will mark the conclusion of Cavill's turn in the role, with the actor announcing his departure last year.

But fear not, Liam Hemsworth is being drafted in to take over the role for The Witcher Season 4 -- and beyond.

Yep, losing Cavill will be a big blow to the show, so all eyes will be on Hemsworth to see how he measures up.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your hopes for the season ahead.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.