The Wonder Years Exclusive Clip: Aunt Jackie Confesses It All!

The Wonder Years is finally back! And we’re happy to report it’s back better than ever.

After an excellent freshman outing, the series returns for its second effort on ABC, with back-to-back episodes to kick off another season of laughter.

TV Fanatic scooped up an exclusive clip from the premiere hour, which sees Lillian’s visiting sister causing quite a stir when she provides a juicy testimonial to a packed church crowd.

Aunt Jackie is played by the hilarious Phoebe Robinson, who makes quite the impression when she turns up in Montgomery to spend time with her family.

As you’ll see in the clip below, Jackie has no qualms about putting her business (and the business of others) out there when she meets the congregation in Montgomery.

Jackie’s arrival will undoubtedly throw Lillian for a loop, as her sister has a reputation that precedes her.

But the infamous Jackie will be looking to make a change, though, and she’ll be looking to do so with some help from her family.

And we know the Williams family will always be there when push comes to shove.

As we know from The Wonder Years Season 1 finale, Bill and Dean were headed off to New York City, and that’s where we’ll find them when the series returns.

The city is a big place, and it’ll be interesting to see how Bill and Dean navigate the new city and how they’ll fair being so far away from their family in Montgomery.

Dean will no doubt be missing both his family and Keisa while he’s away from home, but once he returns, he’ll have a lot to think about regarding their relationship and where they left things.

Seeing as Dean has cultivated a relationship with Broderick, he’ll definitely be torn as he tries to figure out what comes next for everyone.

It’s another heartwarming, inspiring, and hysterical season for the Williams family, and the series gets off to a terrific start with these installments.

We got a chance to check them out, and they’re incredibly endearing and will surely leave you with a smile on your face.

Let us know in the comments what you expect from Aunt Jackie’s visit and what you’d like to see from this season!

Make sure you check out the season premiere of “The Wonder Years,” airing Wednesday, June 14th, with back-to-back episodes (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. And remember, you can watch episodes On Demand and catch up on Season 1 on Hulu.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.