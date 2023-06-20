Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did Megan's plan to break the law go too far?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4, things took a dangerous turn when fake IDs for the gang threatened everything.

Globetrotter - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4

Meanwhile, a burst pipe found the Landrys and Isabella having a restless night at the Chambers' house.

Elsewhere, Isabella wanted to help but was met with resistance from Megan.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Sheriff Myer: Luke was the love of your life, but by all accounts, your relationship was never the same after the sex tape. Too many secrets. Too many lies. And it only got worse when you found out you were pregnant.
Lawyer: Sheriff, I need to…
Sheriff Myer: I believe you and Luke went to the cabin. You told him you were pregnant and he rejected the idea of a baby with you. A future with you. So, you killed him.

Megan: Why didn’t you tell me?!
Debbie: I didn’t want to stress you out.
Megan: Okay, you can’t have it both ways! You can’t lean on me to pay for things and then keep me in the dark. For once, it would be nice for you to be the grownup here.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 4

