Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Who returned to change everything for Isabella?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5, it was a night of bombshells as shocking details came to the forefront.

Blast From The Past - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Megan found herself in more danger than before, but who stepped in to save her?

Elsewhere, family loyalties were tested in Summer 2000, leading to another shocking power shift.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

Isabella: You know, Luke’s fun and all, but I’m not really interested in a relationship right now.
Megan: Oh, are you sure?
Isabella: Positive. Seeing Trevor again reminded me of that, but you two, that’s soulmate territory. Meant to be.

Luke: Like, I don’t know. Ever since you got to town, it’s like I’ve been living in The Matrix before. But now, it’s like I took the red pill.
Isabella: That’s sweet, I think?

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 5

