Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 6

How did Morgan's journey end?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 said goodbye to Lennie James as his alter ego had to come to terms with Grace's death.

Meanwhile, Madison continued to try to take down PADRE, but she quickly realized there was far more going on than she could ever handle.

Elsewhere, the return of a face from the past set the tone for the series' conclusion.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 Quotes

Morgan: It's like I see red. It's all I see, and all I do is kill. Again and again. Until I've cleared.
Madison: Cleared who?
Morgan: Walkers, people... I don't see no difference. All I see is red, so you are not safe with me.
Madson: I don't believe that.
Morgan: That's 'cause you weren't there. You're not seeing how many I killed. And it's like a... it's like a-a cycle, and it's starting all over again.
Madison: Then we're gonna break it.
Morgan: I swung my axe at you! I swung it, and I don't even remember!

Madison: Morgan! Morgan! It... It happened again. I tried to stop you. They helped.
Morgan: I lost time. I don't remember.
Madison: It's okay.
Morgan: Did I hurt you?
Madison: I managed to stay out of your way.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 Photos

Reunited at Last - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
In the Water - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
Dove Returns - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
Helping in Any Way She Can - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
Mo is Horrified - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
Deranged Brother - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6
