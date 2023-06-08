Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Nancy confide in Ace about the curse?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2, the pair had to stay clear of one another in order to keep everyone safe.

Knowing the Truth - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Bess was determined to prepare the perfect meal for Addy's parents.

Elsewhere, Nick scheduled a brunch date with someone new as some big changes threatened everyone.

Watch Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Ace: Since when do you give up so easily? We defeated Temperance before. We can do it again.
Nancy: You weren’t there.
Ace: Wasn’t where? I’m in this curse too. Please, stop pushing me away and tell me.
Nancy: I’m trying to be strong, okay? I can’t go there. I can’t let those feelings in right now.

Nancy: Word of our curse travels fast.
Ace: I went to Bess for moral support. Bess went to everyone else for moral support.

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 Photos

Ace Worries - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
Knowing the Truth - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
Solving an Old case - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
A Case From 1996 - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
George's Blazer - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
Worrying About Nancy - Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2
