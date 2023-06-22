Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 4 Episode 4

How did the intensity of working on a horror film change things for Bess?

On Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4, Nancy ran into an old friend directing a remake of Longhook.

However, it quickly became apparent that strange things were happening on the set.

Elsewhere, Ryan stepped in to help everyone because he was a fan of the original movie.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.