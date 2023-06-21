Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 Review: The Return of the Killer's Hook

Breakups are never easy, and the one between Nancy and Ace is agonizing.

The word heartbreaking doesn't seem to scratch the surface of the Nace split. We're only to Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 and we've already endured a rollercoaster of emotions.

Nancy Drew has masterfully combined mysteries, drama, and love stories that have culminated in a final season that has us on the edge of our seats.

But I must admit, I hate this. With every fiber of my being, I hate seeing Nancy and Ace apart and hurting. The only saving grace is that I believe we will get an incredible payout in the end for surviving this type of angst-filled torture.

But if this installment is anything to go by, they're really going to make us work for it.

As much as I loved the Drew Crew checking in with Nancy, and George's message was my favorite...

Hi. It's me letting you know I do not miss you, and I'm totally not worried about you. I'm sorry Ace broke your heart. Call me back. George [message for Nancy]

I wanted to see them checking in with Ace as well. Or, I wanted them still working hard to try and break this curse to help their madly in love friends be together.

Although I completely understand where Ace is coming from and that Carson agrees with him, I despise that everyone is just rolling over and giving up.

Perhaps they're right, and this is what's best. Perhaps they truly believe this is the way things have to be to keep Nancy and Ace safe. But it feels like the rest of the Drew Crew is letting their friends down and that doesn't feel right at all.

Before I completely fall down the Nace rabbit hole, let's take a look at the mystery.

Lacey McCallister, the podcaster from Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3, was back, but this time she was directing a remake of Long Hook, a horror movie that was filmed in Horseshoe Bay in the 1990s.

It was unsurprising that Ryan loves horror movies while Nancy does not. Too much of her real life resembles one for her to find the genre entertaining.

And it was good to have Ryan back. He was so damn cute when he referred to himself as Dad #2. And he was genuinely excited, not only to be on the set of the remake of his favorite film but to be sharing it with Nancy.

The mystery through-line of the supernaturally contaminated water this season is compelling and has manifested in some very scary ways. I loved Bess' recap of it all in this Nancy Drew quote...

Bess: So the pattern is that there is something out there that can erase the terrible things you did and replace it with fake but pleasant memories.

Nancy: And then when the sludgy water finds you, it undoes it all. Got it. As for the eight bodies…

Bess: Yeah, that's tomorrow's migraine.

Bess's role in this storyline was a highlight, and I loved how she slipped into her full British accent, complete with the expletive, "bloody" when she was injured.

And Bess definitely has her hands full with Chief Lovett. Nancy first pointed out that the supernatural was a trigger for the new Chief, and Bess ran up against that again here.

Bess: This town is my home too, and as long as I'm Keeper, I'm going to do whatever I can to defend it.

Chief Lovett: That is not your job, Ms. Marvin. So why don't you just stay in your lane and let's keep the history natural.

The messages on mirrors and voices on walkie-talkies were all a bit lightweight until we got to the stunt crew actually attacking Lacey! Watching them stand over her watching as she was stabbed by a shard of glass was horrifying.

That the sludgy water can make people who have done horrible things remember them, and other people reenact it, is strange and frightening.

Brie's attitude was also disturbing. Granted, she hadn't remembered standing idly by and watching Jim Stanley drown until recently, but she didn't appear to be all that bothered by the memory.

And she even felt put upon for having to resign her position as a town council member as the only consequence for letting a man die.

Brie: I'll resign. But then we're even.

Nick: Jim Stanley died. You resigned. I think you came out ahead.

Speaking of disturbing, did anyone else pick up on Bess giving Tristan, who was blessedly off-screen, her vintage earrings as collateral for the supernatural stomach pump?

Does it worry anyone else that Tristan has had his hands on Nancy's beloved locket and now Bess' earrings?

Considering Tristan's parents had no scruples about using their supernatural gifts to crash Ryan's car, I'm more than a little concerned that they, or Tristan, can use those things to do something evil to Nancy and Bess later.

Hopefully, I'm overreacting, but I doubt it.

Elsewhere, it was good to see Nick and George get back on the same page. I don't like it when they fight. I mean really fight, not their normal challenging banter type of fighting.

George: Our breakup was more of an adjustment than I thought it would be, but after today, I realize that we are still a really great team. So maybe we can just have a little less space between us. Please, because I miss my best friend.

Nick: Same.

These two really are best friends, which seems like even more of a reason they should be back together as a couple before the series ends.

But the worst moment of this episode was when Ryan told Nancy that he knew she'd get over Ace.

Nancy: What if I can't get over Ace?

Ryan: You will. Maybe not today. Maybe not even tomorrow, but I promise you, you will.

Ryan: You will. Maybe not today. Maybe not even tomorrow, but I promise you, you will.

Who wants that? Does anyone want that? I certainly don't. I know Ryan was trying to be helpful. He lost Lucy and had to move on. Carson lost Kate. But those people died. Nancy and Ace are very much alive.

There was something in Ace's voice that made it hurt to listen to him answer a simple question from Bess about Nancy.

Bess: Have you spoken to Nancy yet?

Ace: No. If I did, what would I say?

Temperance's curse could lead to their death, but I hope that Ace and Nancy eventually realize that fighting this curse is worth the risk.

I hope that we don't have to sit through too many more installments of them being apart before we get there. I'm not sure how much my shipper heart can take.

And just a few quick points before we're done...

Bess using different accents while rehearsing her role was fantastic! We need more of that.

Has Ryan gotten his Porsche fixed? If so, please let us see it. I love that car.

Why does Nancy have such an old TV?

Will we get to see Carson at his widower's support group?

