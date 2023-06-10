Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 17

Did the Task Force find out the truth about the companies?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 17, it became clear there was contraband being shipped by fraudulent companies around the world.

Meanwhile, Congressman Hudson's investigation intensified when he learned some shocking details about red.

When the FBI came calling, Red knew it was time for swift action.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.