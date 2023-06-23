Yellowstone Creator Spills Sequel Secrets, and it's Bad News for Your Favorite Characters

When rumors of Yellowstone's demise swirled earlier this year, there was talk of a sequel series with Matthew McConaughey at the helm.

At the time, it was reported that many of your favorite Yellowstone cast members would be a part of the new chapter in the Dutton family saga.

But that's far from the case, according to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel - read into that what you will," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter this week, hinting that the new show would be in a similar vein to 1883 and 1923, which both featured new casts.

"There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different," he shared, adding:

"There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Sheridan believes McConaughey will be an excellent addition to the franchise.

"He seems like a natural fit," the showrunner shared.

The super producer revealed that he and the actor were in negotiations before he had watched any of the show.

"We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas," Sheridan recalled.

"Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

Obviously, there will be a lot of enthusiasm about a show with the actor at the helm, but there will also be a lot of unhappy fans if we don't check in with the likes of Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Rip (Cole Hauser).

Knowing Yellowstone had been canceled after five seasons was difficult enough, but this sequel series that was reported to feature original characters made the news easier to digest.

Then again, it's possible that another series could be in the works with your favorite characters, but for now, all we can do is await the last-ever episodes of the Paramount Network drama series.

The series was initially set to return in the summer, but that was then delayed to November.

Now, with the WGA strike in full swing, it's likely that we won't see any Yellowstone content until some point in 2024.

