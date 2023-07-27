Breaking the Ice Exclusive Clip: Nationals are Canceled

Team DMV can't catch a break.

Since Breaking the Ice began, Coach Rory had one goal -- to prepare a diverse synchronized skating team for Nationals, show them their worth, and have them win. They've only competed in one competition so far, where they took second place.

On Breaking the Ice Season 1 Episode 4, their competitive dreams may be dashed since this exclusive clip hints that US Nationals may be postponed, and the tension between the coaches and the parents is heating up.

If you've been watching Breaking the Ice, you know that legendary figure skater Rory Flack is coaching the first diverse synchronized team of teenage girls. She's tough on them because she believes they will make milestones.

However, the skaters and parents often have difficulty with her coaching style, such as when she corrects mistakes quickly or changes choreography a week before a competition.

Up to this point, Team DMV has only participated in one performance and one competition. They're still gelling as a team and learning the program.

They took second place in their competition, but only one other team existed. After that competition, the parents, especially Team Mom Rae, fought to buy more ice time but ended up butting heads with Coach Rory and her husband Roi.

While Breaking the Ice was promoted as a docu-series on WEtv, it's become more of a reality series with all the behind-the-scenes drama, the catfights between the coaches and the parents, and the tears and disappointments of figure skating.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, we get to see what happens when Rae and her husband Kim learn that Nationals have been canceled.

Rae and Kim don't react well to hearing that the Nationals are canceled.

Rae is upset that she’s only now hearing about this since she is “Team Mom” and wonders if Rory even values her and her opinions or if it's just a title.

Battle stations have formed, which makes the ice rink an even more uncomfortable place to learn for the girls.

The girls are nowhere near ready for Nationals. Could this be a blessing in disguise? While the girls will be devastated, will this give them more time to prepare for their next major competition? Find out if Coach Rory and the parents can agree on what’s best for the girls on the road to victory. Breaking the Ice airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv and streams on ALLBLK on Mondays.

