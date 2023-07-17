CBS Tweaks Fall Schedule: Yellowstone Arrives, SEAL Team Returns, and More!

CBS is making some changes to its fall schedule in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

First up, the network hopes to expose Yellowstone to a bigger audience than before.

Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut by airing as part of the network's Sunday slate, paired up with 60 Minutes and Big Brother.

The Governor of Montana

Yes, Big Brother is airing later in the fall this season and will also air later in the evening on Sundays.

For some reason, the network is banishing fresh episodes to 10 p.m. on that night.

Jamie Pouts - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 8

Obviously, 60 Minutes will serve as a better lead-in for Yellowstone, but the move could harm the network's reliable reality staple.

Big Brother will also air Tuesdays and Thursdays in the 8 p.m. slot.

Thursdays will also consist of Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA but will switch things up later into the fall when those two reality shows conclude.

Ghosts will be paired with the UK original, while SEAL Team will return to the network.

A New Mission - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1

SEAL Team Season 5 will kick things off, and there's a chance fans will also see the sixth season on the network.

Many fans lost out when CBS moved the show to Paramount+, so now, it's time for those fans to see the episodes they missed.

Wednesdays will be all-reality with Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Fridays will bring The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal back to the air.

Davis Talks to Sonny - SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1

CBS is also teasing an unannounced Paramount+ original drama for Mondays at 10 p.m.

Our best guess? EVIL. Second best? Criminal Minds.

All told, take a look at the revamped schedule below.

Kayce and Monica Talk Things Over - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

SUNDAYS (with NFL single-header)

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm Yellowstone (beginning with Season 1)

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother (Season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2)

Colby Smiles - Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8

SUNDAYS (with NFL double-header)

7 pm NFL overrun + 60 Minutes

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother

MONDAYS

8 pm Loteria Loco

9 pm NCIS (reruns)

10 pm Paramount+ Original TBA

Listen to the Medical Examiner - NCIS Season 19 Episode 3

TUESDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm FBI TRUE (Paramount+ docuseries)

10 pm FBI (reruns)

WEDNESDAYS

8 pm Survivor (90 minutes weekly)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race (90 minutes weekly)

Wes on USA 2 - The Challenge: USA

THURSDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm Buddy Games

10 pm The Challenge: USA

THURSDAYS (after Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA conclude)

8 pm Young Sheldon (reruns)

8:30 pm Ghosts (reruns)

9 pm UK: Ghosts (beginning with Season 1)

9:30 pm UK: Ghosts

10 pm SEAL Team (beginning with Season 5)

Amanda on USA 2 - The Challenge: USA

FRIDAYS

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night/Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9 pm Raid the Cage

10 pm Curated Blue Bloods "classics"

SATURDAYS

8 pm Drama encores and sports

10 pm 48 Hours

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Yellowstone Quotes

Girl: You the teacher's aide?
Monica: No, I'm the teacher.
Boy: I saw this video on Porn Hub, and this is exactly how it starts.
Monica: Misogyny. How refreshing. If you work in a Pocohantas joke, you'll hit the trifecta.
Boy: Well, now that you mention it...
Monica: What's your name?
Boy: Trent.
Monica: Can you tell me the definition of power, Trent? Hmm? It's the ability to direct or influence another's behavior or course of events. That's what I have. I can remove you from this class and fail you, or I can send you before the Dean for violating the student code of conduct. These are all things that can alter the course of YOUR life. That's power. And you don't have any.

Beth: I love you. I'll see you at the house, but fuck you.
Rip: Alright, baby. [chuckles]

