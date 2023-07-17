CBS Tweaks Fall Schedule: Yellowstone Arrives, SEAL Team Returns, and More!

CBS is making some changes to its fall schedule in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

First up, the network hopes to expose Yellowstone to a bigger audience than before.

Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut by airing as part of the network's Sunday slate, paired up with 60 Minutes and Big Brother.

Yes, Big Brother is airing later in the fall this season and will also air later in the evening on Sundays.

For some reason, the network is banishing fresh episodes to 10 p.m. on that night.

Obviously, 60 Minutes will serve as a better lead-in for Yellowstone, but the move could harm the network's reliable reality staple.

Big Brother will also air Tuesdays and Thursdays in the 8 p.m. slot.

Thursdays will also consist of Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA but will switch things up later into the fall when those two reality shows conclude.

Ghosts will be paired with the UK original, while SEAL Team will return to the network.

SEAL Team Season 5 will kick things off, and there's a chance fans will also see the sixth season on the network.

Many fans lost out when CBS moved the show to Paramount+, so now, it's time for those fans to see the episodes they missed.

Wednesdays will be all-reality with Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Fridays will bring The Price is Right at Night and Let's Make a Deal back to the air.

CBS is also teasing an unannounced Paramount+ original drama for Mondays at 10 p.m.

Our best guess? EVIL. Second best? Criminal Minds.

All told, take a look at the revamped schedule below.

SUNDAYS (with NFL single-header)

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm Yellowstone (beginning with Season 1)

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother (Season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2)

SUNDAYS (with NFL double-header)

7 pm NFL overrun + 60 Minutes

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother

MONDAYS

8 pm Loteria Loco

9 pm NCIS (reruns)

10 pm Paramount+ Original TBA

TUESDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm FBI TRUE (Paramount+ docuseries)

10 pm FBI (reruns)

WEDNESDAYS

8 pm Survivor (90 minutes weekly)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race (90 minutes weekly)

THURSDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm Buddy Games

10 pm The Challenge: USA

THURSDAYS (after Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA conclude)

8 pm Young Sheldon (reruns)

8:30 pm Ghosts (reruns)

9 pm UK: Ghosts (beginning with Season 1)

9:30 pm UK: Ghosts

10 pm SEAL Team (beginning with Season 5)

FRIDAYS

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night/Let's Make a Deal Primetime

9 pm Raid the Cage

10 pm Curated Blue Bloods "classics"

SATURDAYS

8 pm Drama encores and sports

10 pm 48 Hours

