Doom Patrol: James Gunn Confirms Final Episodes 'Are Absolutely Not Being Shelved’

With recent scheduling decisions at Max, there have been plenty of questions surrounding whether completed episodes of shows will see the light of day.

Production on Doom Patrol Season 4 has been completed for some time now, with the first half concluding in January 2023.

Many thought the episodes would materialize after the conclusion of Titans Season 4, but with Max nixing several projects, despite production being complete on some, there have been questions about when the show could return.

James Gunn responded to a fan of the show on Threads who wondered whether the final episodes will air, and it's good news.

Gunn, who oversees DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, said that he's "not focused on day to day TV scheduling," but he'd be surprised if "completed episodes" of the show "are not going to be released."

He later followed up with the following:

"I now have confirmation: As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn't yet been announced to the public."

It's good to have confirmation that the show is returning, but it makes you wonder why Max's taking so long to schedule the final six episodes.

Doom Patrol was canceled after four seasons alongside Titans in January.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said to Deadline.

"We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series."

"For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson."

"For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

Knowing the show will get an ending is good, but hopefully, we don't have to wait too long for fresh episodes.

What are your thoughts on the show staging a comeback for six final episodes?

Are you surprised it's taken so long after the renew/cancel decision?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.