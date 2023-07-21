Fear the Walking Dead: Madison is on a Mission to Right Her Wrongs in Grisly Trailer for Final Episodes

With Lennie James bowing out of Fear the Walking Dead, it seems the series is being handed back to many of its original stars.

AMC went public with the official trailer for the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 on Friday during a TWD universe San Diego Comic-Con panel.

"Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be," the logline teases.

"But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 wrapped with several significant developments that will shake up the dynamics as we head into these final episodes.

The trailer and logline alone are enough to get fans who bailed on the show interested in returning to find out how this journey ends.

The series has navigated plenty of creative hurdles, but much like Madison in the trailer, the show also seems to be righting those wrongs.

The trailer does offer a glimpse at the person many think to be a familiar face from Fear the Walking Dead Season 3, so there's that.

Beyond that, it seems the show is keeping plenty of things under wraps until closer to transmission.

The first of the final six episodes will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 22, following the conclusion of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Check out the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.