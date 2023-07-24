Gen V: A New Generation of Supes Assemble in Teaser Trailer for The Boys Spinoff

Changing the setting to a college campus was always going to be hit or miss for The Boys franchise.

Prime Video dropped the teaser trailer for the Gen V on Monday morning, and my first impression is that the series has managed to nail the tone from its predecessor.

The Boys has been one of the biggest success stories to hit TV screens for the streaming service since its launch in 2019, so there are high expectations for the latest chapter in the franchise.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking.

"Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given," according to the official description.

"These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's highly coveted top ranking."

"They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed," the logline for the Prime Video drama continues.

"When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from the original series.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series.

Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.