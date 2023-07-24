Heels: The Fate of Duffy Wrestling League is Up in the Air in New Season 2 Trailer

If you thought the chances of the Duffy Wrestling League succeeding would increase on Heels Season 2, the latest trailer will probably dash those hopes.

Starz on Monday unveiled a new sneak peek at the next chapter of the Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig drama, and it teases lots of tension for everyone involved.

The premium cabler previously teased the second season with a trailer earlier this month, but the latest footage hints at plenty of big swings in the storytelling department.

Heels Season 1 was a big success story, and with fans waiting almost two years for fresh episodes, there are high expectations to deliver a satisfying follow-up season.

A small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia, Heels is aptly named after the wrestling term for a villain or antagonist.

"Most stories center around heroes vs. villains, but in wrestling, it's faces vs. heels," the logline teases.

Heels Season 2 brings fans back to the family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), where brothers and rivals, Jack (Stephen Amell, Arrow) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) continue to fight over their late father's legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a "face" or a "heel."

The show invokes feelings of nostalgia akin to Friday Night Lights while covering topics like the effects of trauma on communities, finding personal identity, and women taking the lead in every facet.

It is centered around a small-town community where everyone knows each other, and everyone in town follows the saga of the Heels and Faces in the DWL.

Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack (Deep Impact, The L Word) as Willie Day, and Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs, The Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler.

Allen Maldonado (House Party, The Wonder Years, The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer (Gaslit, Survivor's Remorse, True Blood) as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker (The Outpost) as Bobby Pin, and Robby Ramos (Chicago P.D.) as Diego Cottonmouth round out the core characters.

Alice Barrett Mitchell (Billions) as Carol Spade, Roxton Garcia (Reminensce) as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (JAG) as Tom Spade, Joel Murray (Mad Men) as Eddie Earl, CM Punk (Mayans) as Ricky Rabies, and AJ Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dora.

Check out the new teaser below and watch Heels Season 2 Episode 1 when it debuts on Friday, July 28, on Starz.

