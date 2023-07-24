House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin Offers Exciting Season 2 Update

George R.R. Martin has confirmed the rumors are true:

House of the Dragon Season 2 is still in production despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Most TV shows have been grounded amid the dual strikes, but the HBO epic can continue filming due to the cast not being under contract with SAG-AFTRA for the lengthy shoot.

In a new update on his website, the author of the Game of Thrones novels revealed that work on the sophomore season is "half done."

"One of the few shows still shooting is House of the Dragon, as you may have read. That's true. I am told the second season is half done," he wrote.

"All of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began."

"No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge."

Martin shed some light on why the series has been able to continue filming.

"HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued," the author added.

"The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike," he shared.

"If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued."

News that the show can continue filming means it will likely make its planned 2024 launch on HBO and Max.

Fellow HBO series The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Euphoria are poised to be hit with lengthier hiatuses due to the strikes.

House of the Dragon Season 2 scored a formal pickup days after its series premiere reached dizzying heights for the premium cabler.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans will return.

Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

As previously reported, the sophomore run will clock in at eight episodes, down from the planned ten-episode run.

What are your thoughts on production continuing?

Hit the comments.

Catch up on House of the Dragon Season 1 on Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.