Joe Pickett Sneak Peek: Joe's Out for Blood as Looks for Marybeth!

It’s never a dull moment for Marybeth and Joe Pickett.

Joe Pickett Season 2 has found them relatively safe overall, but the real surprise came when Marybeth’s investigation rammed into Joe’s.

Once again, the family isn’t safe, and in this exclusive clip, it looks like things are going to get next-level desperate.

The official longline for the episode says that, in a desperate bid to set things right, Marybeth makes a decision that will change her life forever.

During Joe Pickett Season 2 Episode 8, Marybeth made a discovery that changed everything regardless of any decision she would make — Sheriff Barnum is a nuisance and a criminal.

Barnum had just made a decision to most likely off Shannon while taking her to jail.

At first, she thought he wanted her to make a run for it, and she’d be free as long as she never spoke of this again and stayed out of sight.

The conversation took a weird turn on the way to jail, and just as Shannon realized she might not get out of this alive, Marybeth stopped them in the road and at gunpoint, demanded the prisoner.

Really, Marybeth was downright badass, but she was pointing that gun at the sheriff. There was no way that would slide.

They escaped, and the clip shows Joe Pickett arriving on the scene, angry as hell that a shoot-to-kill order has been issued for his wife.

Deputy Dumbledore, err, McLanahan thought he’d make short work of the angry husband, but Joe’s flying on adrenaline.

Take a look at the clip:

Joe’s been in a bad place all season, and when he heads into the woods after Marybeth, he’s going to come face-to-face with trauma that has been eating him up inside.

This is one penultimate episode that ratchets up the tension and threatens never to let go.

In case you missed our interview with Michael Dorman and Julianna Guill, click that link, or keep scrolling for the full story!

Don’t forget to watch Joe Pickett on Sunday on Paramount+. The next two episodes are quite the one-two punch!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.