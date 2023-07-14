Julianna Guill and Michael Dorman Discuss Joe Pickett and the Family’s Depths of Grief and Trauma

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Julianna Guill and Michael Dorman, the talented actors behind the characters of Marybeth and Joe in the hit Paramount+ series Joe Pickett.

We delved into their characters' intricate emotional journeys in Joe Pickett Season 2, as well as the challenges they face in reconnecting as a couple and finding solace amidst the chaos.

From the exploration of grief and trauma to the complexities of family dynamics, the conversation sheds light on the depth and authenticity that Guill and Dorman bring to the screen through their characters.

Our conversation with Guill and Dorman offered a glimpse into the complexities and emotional depth of their characters, Marybeth and Joe, in Joe Pickett Season 2.

From the exploration of grief and trauma to the challenges of reconnecting, the actors clearly understand their characters, bringing authenticity and nuance to their roles.

Marybeth and Joe Pickett's Grief Journey

Marybeth and Joe still grapple with the early stages of their grief journey in season two. Guill notes that while Marybeth has undergone physical healing from her wounds, the emotional toll and the responsibilities of motherhood have weighed heavily on her.

"I think we find them in a place where she's reached a breaking point of feeling alone in the recovery process. Even though Joe is physically there and he loves her, and she knows that, and that's certainly not in question, the experience hasn't been explored between them. They haven't opened the box up because it's really intimidating."

Marybeth longs for Joe's support and a deeper connection to explore their shared experience. "She lets him know that there's something between them, and she can't break through.

"So I feel that she's very frustrated and very sad, and she knows that the grief of losing a child is not something that will ever leave them," Guill says. "She knows they will carry this grief, and it will become many things in their lives, but it's with them for the duration."

Dorman says that Joe unintentionally tries to protect Marybeth by sweeping the events under the carpet, unaware of the growing divide between them.

He says, "When you're talking about trauma, I imagine the seed is planted in the event, but it doesn't actually start to grow until the coming years, and sometimes it keeps growing, and people never address this emotion that's turbulent inside them."

"There's an element of him feeling like he's a man and to be a strong man," Dorman says, making Joe entirely unaware of how his silence is exacerbating things."

Guill says that, ultimately, the story is about what it will take for the couple to reconnect while the town throws even more at them.

The Corrupt Town and a Deeper Investigation

As the story unfolds, the couple realizes their seemingly idyllic town is riddled with corruption. Marybeth is pivotal this season with her in-depth investigation into their neighbors, driven by her grief and trauma.

Initially, her judgment is clouded, but she eventually gains a new perspective and becomes motivated by the desire to help others.

"Marybeth's definitely doing the quintessential, throw yourself head first into work or do something else, put your blinders on a little bit, to drive toward the goal of healing," Guill says.

"And then she has to take some steps back and realize that that's not how this happens, and you cannot flip a switch, and you cannot just fix someone else's life to fix your own."

Marybeth's investigation leads her to cross paths with Joe, and their paths converge, revealing the depth of the town's corruption.

Joe's Slow Road to Confronting His Trauma

Joe begins the season walking headfirst into an untenable position, which finds him at the mercy of two survivalists, wounded and losing his horse. It's a lot, and Dorman emphasizes Joe's struggle to address his emotional wounds and focus on protecting those he loves.

"He's not very good at addressing [that], and he hasn't figured out a dialogue for it," Dorman says.

"This season, it's more about him. He's still following his truths in terms of him being a human and how he sees the world. And again, that is putting him in positions where he's confronted with violence and danger. So it's less about the anger and more about him just being who he is."

However, witnessing his children's perception of the world changes him.

"Their most sacred and precious part in that family unit is their innocence, and when you see your child cross from innocence," Dorman says, "you see them perceive the world in a very different way. Sometimes, the magic isn't as bright."

This realization becomes the catalyst for Joe to confront his trauma. He addresses it indirectly by seeking therapy for his children, inadvertently allowing himself to explore his inner turmoil.

Dorman gets a kick out of Joe sitting in a child's chair, addressing his troubles. "I just love that sort of thing because there's so much truth there, but then it's hysterical. Dark humor's always interested me."

The Depth of the Characters and Bringing Them to Life

Guill and Dorman are both profoundly grateful for the complexities of their characters and the juicy material they, as actors, bring to life on screen.

Guill has a deep connection to Marybeth. "It's just a dream. It's the role of a lifetime. I've never felt closer or more connected to material or a character. It is the most fulfilled and satisfied I've ever been on a job. And I would do it forever."

Dorman enjoys the characters' exploration and feels lucky to be creating a working family in Canada, where Joe Pickett is filmed, and Joe offers a departure from his previous roles. "I've always explored those mental elements in the characters, and there's always been a fracture element to the characters I play.

"This one's a little different in the sense that I feel like I'm exploring more of a physicality with Joe."

Dorman points out that he is not a horseman, while Joe is, and laughs that, playing against his allergy to animals, he finds the unpredictability of working with them exciting and sometimes humorous.

On Working with Children and Their Impact on the Production

Both actors enthusiastically praise the young actors on set, describing them as magical and a constant source of joy. "They embody the joie de vivre that you sometimes lose in your 16th hour of work," Guill says, noting that they "literally turn into pumpkins on our call sheet at a certain hour" and missing them when they're gone.

Their infectious energy and eagerness to learn keeps the entire cast and crew smiling, particularly Guill, as one of the actors refers to her as 'mom,' even with her mother on set.

Dorman says, "It's so dear, and it's so beautiful. Julianna's right. They still have the magic. They're kids. Life's beautiful, and it's wonderful, and it's contagious."

The Wild Ride to the Joe Pickett Season 2 Finale

With only two episodes left before the finale, Guill and Dorman tease an explosive and crazy turn of events, which is to be expected in Joe Pickett's universe. They assure viewers that the unexpected twists will leave them on the edge of their seats. "It's about to explode," Dorman says.

Unlike the Season 1 finale, which was low and tragic, this finale promises to be uplifting and dramatically intense. "The final bang of this season is a seriously beautifully positive note, and it's really uplifting even in its insanity and drama," Guill says.

The season finale showcases a symphony of characters, each playing their part in the thrilling climax as the roller coaster of a season reaches its dramatic conclusion.

Future Seasons and Exploration of Family Dynamics

You never know what comes next in this industry, but both Guill and Dorman are on board should another season be greenlit. They hope the focus will shift just a little toward exploring the family, as it's in the midst of change.

Guill is interested in exploring new challenges the family faces. "I want to see what is going on with our family and our newly adopted daughter and how that pans out as we navigate that landscape of the family dynamics, for sure. And then, of course, seeing what Joe and Marybeth get into is always exciting."

Dorman reminds us that there is always something else right around the corner with the Picketts, and nobody knows what is heading their way. "But to see these two come back to the union that they experience would be great.

"I look at it like the tension and release. If we bring them back together, maybe we can explore the separation of what that does. But for now, I think the union should be strong."

As the season approaches its thrilling finale, viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of unexpected twists with a sense of lightness on the horizon, hopefully promising a little peace for the Pickett family.

With three episodes to go, there is still much to look forward to with the season's mystery. Will you be watching?

New episodes of Joe Pickett drop Sundays only on Paramount+.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.