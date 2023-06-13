Peacock Drops First Look Photos for John Wick Spinoff The Continental

The world of John Wick expands on Peacock in the fall, and it's sure to be a winner.

As previously reported, check-in to The Continental begins September 2023, exclusively on the streaming service.

And now, we have some first-look photos.

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

It's a compelling hook that will resonate with fans of the Keanu Reeves-led movie series.

The cast of the Peacock prequel includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

It's a great cast; we can't wait to see what they bring to this universe.

The Continental was developed, written, and executive Produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.

Additional Executive Producers include Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

Bringing the world of John Wick to the small screen will be no easy feat.

The movie series has dominated the box office for its high-octane action, and maybe that's why the TV iteration is a three-parter.

Action for 10-13 episodes might be a bit much, so the series may feel more like a movie split across a couple of weeks. And it will make for more in-depth TV reviews.

"Twelve years ago Thunder Road started filming a small, below-the-radar film called John Wick," said Iwanyk in a statement.

"Hopes were muted: Directed by two ex-stuntmen, and its premise was potentially the goofiest in film history. Keanu avenging a puppy's death!?"

"We were doomed. Yet this is why we play the game. It hit a chord that none of us anticipated. Yes, people love Keanu," the statement adds.

"And the action was awesome. What we didn't see coming was how much the audience loved the world, its rules, the swagger, the craziness, and the rogue's gallery of villains and (kinda) good guys."

"All those roads led to one place, the epicenter and beating heart of the franchise: the hotel called The Continental, led by two of the franchise's greatest characters, Winston and Charon."

"The four Wick films take place over a 3 month span. John is either chasing, or being chased. There has been no time to take a breath, to allow the audience to dig deeper into the world and its denizens," Basil said, before delving into how the show will differ.

"In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world."

"Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that's crazy cool and inventive."

"Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of '70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for."

"This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there."

We are pumped for this show. Are you?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.