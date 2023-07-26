Lisa Rinna Slams Days of Our Lives Working Environment Following Misconduct Allegations

at .

Lisa Rinna is speaking out.

The Days of Our Lives alum took to Instagram this week in the wake of bombshell allegations of workplace misconduct under the purview of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr.

Deadline revealed Tuesday that Alarr was under investigation internally for nine weeks after complaints of him being "abusive" to staffers and making them "feel uncomfortable and humiliated."

Lisa Rinna attends An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

"Well, this took a long time," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

"Let's see, when's the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock."

In this image released on June 5, Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

"I couldn't believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked," she added in the since-deleted post.

"I let many people know how I felt, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

The star also wrote on the post: "Karma's a b--ch."

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," a cast member told told the outlet.

Lisa Rinna attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala

Deadline says that a female staffer complained about a pay disparity between men and women and that more women had been affected by recent layoffs than men, which triggered the investigation.

"Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter," the show's production company said in a statement.

"After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings."

"Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

Will There Be a Double Wedding? - Days of Our Lives

The investigation results have reportedly left the cast and crew in "shock, disbelief, disappointment, and anger."

Days of Our Lives is a daytime soap opera on the air since 1965.

Initially airing on NBC, it went digital-only in 2022, with episodes exclusively available on Peacock.

Episodes stream on weekdays.

Whitley Gets What She Deserves - Days of Our Lives

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you surprised by what's been happening behind the scenes?

Hit the comments.

