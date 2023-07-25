Power Book IV: Force: Tommy Embarks on a Dangerous Mission in Season 2 Photos

The next chapter of Tommy Egan's story touches down on Starz in a little over a month.

That's right, folks. Power Book IV: Force Season 2 debuts Friday, September 1.

In what the streaming service describes as a "Christmas in July" gift to fans, photos of the fresh episodes have been released.

The decision is a nod to Tommy canceling Christmas for those who cross him.

The photos tease the conflicts on the menu for the latest season of the Power spinoff, showcasing the talented ensemble.

The series stars Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark) as Tommy Egan, Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath) as Diamond Sampson, Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan) as Claudia Flynn, and Shane Harper (Hightown, A Teacher) as Vic Flynn.

The cast also includes Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Snowfall) as Jenard Sampson, Carmela Zumbado (You, Chicago PD) as Mireya Garcia, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (Snowfall, Queen of the South) as Miguel Garcia, Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi, The Laundromat) as US Attorney Stacy Marks, and Adrienne Walker (Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI) as Shanti 'Showstopper' Page.

Rounding out the cast is Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break, The Beast) as JP, Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D., The Chi) as D-Mac, and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Walter Flynn.

"After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan's newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago," the logline teases.

"The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner."

"With the Flynn organization weakened, he's more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard."

"As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago."

"After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what's theirs, a federal task force that's closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel," Starz teases.

"All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin."

It's undoubtedly an exciting logline, and the first photos are welcome because we've been awaiting updates on our favorite characters for too long.

What are your thoughts on the stills?

Are you ready for the next chapter?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.