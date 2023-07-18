The Chi: Showtime Unveils Trailer for Expanded Season 6

Change is in the air in the official trailer for The Chi Season 6.

Showtime dropped the first look at the highly-anticipated next chapter of the series.

As previously reported, The Chi Season 6 will premiere Friday, August 4, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and on-demand, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

The premium cabler also announced the series will be getting its biggest episode order to date, with 16 new episodes ordered.

"Life in THE CHI reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows," reads the official logline for Season 6.

"Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move."

"Emmett and Kiesha's blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey's and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career."

"Douda deals with the fallout of Q's murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor's bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions," Showtime teases.

"Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence."

"Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith," the logline reads.

"What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season's sixteen jaw-dropping episodes."

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star.

The guest cast includes Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L'lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae'a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

