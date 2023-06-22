The Chi Season 6 Premiere Set at Showtime, and It Will Be the Biggest Season Yet

One of Showtime's best series has a return date, and we're getting more episodes than before.

The premium cabler announced this week that The Chi Season 6 will get underway on Friday, August 4, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and on-demand, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Showtime revealed that the upcoming season would span 16 episodes after The Chi Season 5 reached new streaming highs.

But they won't be airing consecutively. Instead, Showtime is airing the 16-part season in two parts.

"THE CHI is SHOWTIME at its best – complex characters and sophisticated storytelling that leave our viewers wanting more, which is why we've expanded this season to its biggest yet," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

"Lena is a gifted creator and we're fortunate to collaborate with her on this iconic series – one of our biggest – as we continue to lean into diverse cultures, one of our key programming lanes, that you'll see us build out as we gear up to launch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME."

"Life in THE CHI reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows," reads the official logline.

"Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move."

"Emmett and Kiesha's blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey's and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career."

"Douda deals with the fallout of Q's murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor's bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions," Showtime teases.

"Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence."

"Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith," the promo details for the new season continue.

"What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season's sixteen jaw-dropping episodes."

The cast for the hit drama's sixth season includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook.

The impressive guest cast includes Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L'lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae'a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.