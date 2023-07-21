The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Official Trailer Showcases a Different Corner of the Zombie Universe

AMC has been teasing us with snippets of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for months.

On Friday, fans of the franchise got their biggest glimpse yet of the Paris-set spinoff during San Diego Comic-Con.

Because the cast and crew were unable to make the event due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the cable network gave fans the official trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1.

While there have been many complaints about how Daryl (Norman Reedus) managed to make it to France after the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season 11, the trailer does deliver plenty of things the franchise has never seen.

The Walking Dead: Dead City has been great because it took us to a new location with a scaled-back cast.

With Daryl Dixon, it seems we're getting a show bigger in scope than anyone could have imagined.

The official trailer introduces us to a weatherbeaten Daryl as he tries to get his bearings in this new location.

The good news about the project is that we'll be meeting many new characters, and many of them are on full display during the trailer.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead spinoff is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival. AMC has also recently released teasers that showcase a very different sandbox for Daryl.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to premiere on Sunday, September 10, on AMC and AMC+.

There's a good chance the first episode will premiere on the cabler's streaming sibling three days early because that appears to be the norm for the cabler now.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.