TWD: Daryl Dixon’s Anne Charrier and Romain Levi on Codron’s Lie and Genet’s Plans for Super Zombies

Well, that's one way to end a season.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 6 brought the freshman season to a close in thrilling fashion.

If you haven't watched, you probably should because we're about to delve into spoiler territory.

TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Anne Charrier and Romain Levi about the big revelations and what's on the way when the show returns in 2024.

The finale was made more shocking by Genet's scientist's scientifically engineered walkers not doing what was expected of them.

Anne expects that Genet will still use the scientist to weaponize the undead on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2.

"I think she needs him, so I'd say she's going to trust him until she gets what she needs," she tells TV Fanatic exclusively.

Anne notes that the virus has ravaged the world, so Genet knows that even though his work has had severe snags, few other people can help her.

Meanwhile, Codron Codron caught up with Daryl but was shocked to learn that Genet had changed the mission to kill everyone, including Laurent.

Codron responded by killing Genet's men and telling Daryl they would duke it out another day.

I wondered whether Codron was also starting to realize that Daryl wasn't the villain he believed he was.

Romain puts that scene down to Codron's amazement at being left out of the loop about Genet's plans for the group.

"Codron was thinking he was supposed to kidnap him," the actor offers.

"He was forced to make this decision not to kill the child because, even if he's done some terrible things in his life, he's not a child killer," Levi adds.

The actor went on to speak about the influence Laurent has on people, using Sonya as an example.

"She wasn't speaking to anyone, and Laurent came to see her, and she opened her heart to him."

"This child has something," he says before saying that Codron also has many secrets that will be unraveled as TWD: Daryl Dixon Season 2 gets underway on AMC.

Romain also talks about Codron pointing the survivors to the nest's location, revealing that while he doesn't think he knew the exact location, he had an idea.

"He's not sure, but he has some ideas."

Codron's decision to let Laurent go caused many problems between him and Genet, who realized quickly when he returned without a scratch.

"In my opinion, he made a mistake at that moment because he was too sure of himself that he would lie properly," Romain said with a laugh.

"Genet is smart, and she's strong, and quite easily she's able to spot the lies, and now he'll have to pay this price because he underestimated her.

What will happen next? I'm not sure, but she will try to get some information, and maybe something more dramatic will happen to him.

What he knows is that he didn't want to kill the child. He's proud of his actions," he says.

Anne believes we're looking at a more ruthless version of Genet now that she knows Laurent and Daryl are in the safety of the Nest.

"She's never going to give up about that boy and about that American guy that got in her way," she said, adding that it's a challenge for Genet because nobody gets in her way and lives to tell the tale.

"She's strong and has this army with strong leadership, so these final episodes are terrible for her," Anne shares.

"She has those zombies that she's pimped up, and they eat each other. Then you have the American killing others.

Everything is going wrong, so now she's upset, and I think this hits her self-esteem because people look at her and her leadership.

She needs to find balance again."

There's a good chance we won't wait long to find out what happens next.

AMC dropped a promo for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Sunday that showcases a lot of footage for the upcoming season.

With The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to air in February, there's a good chance we should be following up with Daryl once that spinoff wraps.

As previously reported, Melissa McBride will be back in the series regular role of Carole Peletier.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," McBride said.

"Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here.

This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

Check out the clip below.

