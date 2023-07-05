Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 6

What happened at Luke's birthday party?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when long-held secrets came to the forefront.

Party Time - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Megan became more distant from Luke by Winter as the details of their summer changed everything.

Elsewhere, Megan obsessed over an interesting letter she received a year later.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Megan: I didn’t ask you to do that!
Isabella: I know. I wanted to. He clearly has feelings for you, and you guys are like endgame. So, why wait?
Megan: Are you sure about this? I thought you like him?
Isabella: It wasn’t going to be anything but a summer fling.

Brent: You know, I always say, “The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.”
Megan: Right, well, you say a lot of crap and no one’s buying it.

