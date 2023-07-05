Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 6

What happened at Luke's birthday party?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when long-held secrets came to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Megan became more distant from Luke by Winter as the details of their summer changed everything.

Elsewhere, Megan obsessed over an interesting letter she received a year later.

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.