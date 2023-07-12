Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Was Ned the killer?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 7, a New Year's Eve party kicked off, but by the end of the night, the ladies thought Ned was the killer.

Meanwhile, Megan realized that the truth was staring her in the face all along as she was enlightened to learn everything about that fateful night.

With the truth out in the open, Cameron's family stepped in to get some revenge.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.