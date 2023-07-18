Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who was the killer?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 8, the truth finally came out in the summer of 2000.

Debbie went to extreme measures to protect her daughter.

In the past, new friendships were formed that offered some context about what happened in the future.

