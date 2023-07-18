Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who was the killer?

On Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 8, the truth finally came out in the summer of 2000.

Informant - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 8

Debbie went to extreme measures to protect her daughter.

In the past, new friendships were formed that offered some context about what happened in the future.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Tim: Yo, Isabella? You wanna get wet?
Isabella: Ummm, only if it’s for charity. Which, I guess is you? But still, nah, I’m good.
Parker: Wow, Tim and his limp hose.

Isabella: Well, yeah. I mean I’m just saying if I were hella paranoid, I’d put them somewhere completely unlikely. Like with my taxes or in a totally different database, right?
Megan: That’s actually really smart.
Isabella: You could be less surprised. Reading people is like my superpower.
Megan: You do have a talent for it.

