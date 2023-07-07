Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 20

What was Red's big secret?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 20, tensions mounted when Red visited dear friends as he prepared for the end of days.

Red - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Cooper was caught on the defensive when summoned by the Attorney General.

Elsewhere, Resler weighed up his next move after quitting the Task Force.

What was the best call for him?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 20 Quotes

It is my finding that task force 836 has reached a point where they are no longer working with Raymond Reddington but for Raymond Reddington. I truly believe you don't know which way is up anymore.

Arthur

I'm off to chase the moon around the world.

Reddington

