Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 20

What was Red's big secret?

On The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 20, tensions mounted when Red visited dear friends as he prepared for the end of days.

Meanwhile, Cooper was caught on the defensive when summoned by the Attorney General.

Elsewhere, Resler weighed up his next move after quitting the Task Force.

What was the best call for him?

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.