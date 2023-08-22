And Just Like That... Renewed for Season 3 at Max

And Just Like That... is not slowing down at Max.

The polarizing Sex and the City sequel has been renewed for a third season.

Max revealed in a press release that the show ranks as the streamer's No. 1 original series overall as well as its most-watched returning original series to date.

"We raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content on Max, added in a statement.

"We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

King said, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors."

The decision to renew comes ahead of the And Just Like That... Season 2 finale, which will be available for streaming on Thursday.

The episode will feature the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones for a cameo.

As previously reported, Samantha and Carrie's rift will vanquish when the pair reunites for a phone call.

However, don't expect them to be in the same scene together.

After reports surfaced that Cattrall was returning, it emerged that she and Sarah Jessica Parker didn't film the scene together.

It makes sense: The stars have had a very public feud.

Cattrall went on to reveal that HBO boss Casey Bloys called and personally asked for her return.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" Cattrall said on The View.

"And I went, 'Hmmm… let me get creative."

It's unclear whether this renewal could lead to another comeback for Cattrall in the third season.

