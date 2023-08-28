Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Living Situation With Ex Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is speaking out about her living situation with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

On Friday's episode of her Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay's Sheananigans podcast, Madix opened up about living in the same house with the man who cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss.

"I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he's going to stay out," Ariana recalled of her time in a relationship with Sandoval.

"He'd say he's going to be out until 12, and then it's 2 or 3 [in the morning] and he's still out. I couldn't sleep."

"I sleep a lot easier at night, not giving a f--- about when he's coming in that door. Yes, we're in the same house, but I don't have to think, 'He's coming in my bedroom,' because he's not," the Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed.

Moreover, Madix keeps her bedroom door locked "just in case."

Rumors have surfaced recently that suggested the pair were filming together and on talking terms, but that isn't the case, according to Ariana.

"I have a pretty decent little setup," she said.

"I stay in my room, or I go in the kitchen if I have to. My room is kind of like a little apartment. I don't see him, I don't interact with him, and I stay in my own little zone."

"I'm busy; I've got a lot going on. I am not f---ing around with my life, and I am not letting somebody else's horrible decisions ruin my future. I'm taking care of myself."

Ariana also shed light on why she still shares a home with Tom after Leviss' bombshell-ridden interview hinted that the cast was rich following Scandoval.

The reality TV star said they still share a home because neither is "rolling in money right now."

"I pay a mortgage," she said, adding:

"It's expensive. I have a lot of places that money has to go before I get to just be like Scrooge McDuck."

"I am not rich. I do not have millions of dollars and I'm also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f--- myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f---ed up."

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is in the final weeks of production on Bravo, with a 2024 premiere likely.

