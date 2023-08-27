Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives and Original Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original Harley Quinn and Days of Our Lives star, has died.

She was 67.

James Gunn revealed Sorkin's death in a statement via Instagram.

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin passed away Thursday. Her health issues kept her from acting in recent years.

Sorkin played Calliope Jones on Days from 1984 to 1990 as a regular cast member.

She returned in 1992, 2006, and 2010, with fans consistently tuning in for her portrayal as Salem's beloved fashion designer and wedding planner.

The actress scored two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1988 and 1989 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Sorkin was familiar to fans of daytime TV, but she was also well known for originating the role of Harley Quinn.

She lent her voice to the iconic DC character in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.

Additional appearances on TV as Harley Quinn include Superman: The Animated Series (1997), The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999), Gotham Girls (2000-2002), Static Shock (2003), and Justice League (2003).

In addition to TV roles, Sorkin played the role in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker and The Batman Superman Movie: The World's Finest.

Sorkin also played Harley Quinn in video games such as Batman: Vengeance (2001), Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), DC Universe Online (2011), and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh (2012).

Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker opposite Sorkin, paid tribute via social media.

"Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person," he wrote.

"I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

Sorkin was born on October 14, 1955, in Washington.

Additional credits include Duet (1987-1989), Open House (1989), and Frasier (2004).

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Arleen Sorkin's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

