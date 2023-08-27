Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives and Original Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

at .

Arleen Sorkin, the original Harley Quinn and Days of Our Lives star, has died.

She was 67.

James Gunn revealed Sorkin's death in a statement via Instagram.

Actress Arleen Sorkin arrives at Les Girls 9, a cabaret featuring celebrity performances to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Coalition

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin passed away Thursday. Her health issues kept her from acting in recent years.

Actress Arleen Sorkin attends the 50th anniversary celebration for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Sorkin played Calliope Jones on Days from 1984 to 1990 as a regular cast member.

She returned in 1992, 2006, and 2010, with fans consistently tuning in for her portrayal as Salem's beloved fashion designer and wedding planner.

The actress scored two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1988 and 1989 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Sorkin was familiar to fans of daytime TV, but she was also well known for originating the role of Harley Quinn.

Actress Arleen Sorkin arrives at Event

She lent her voice to the iconic DC character in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.

Additional appearances on TV as Harley Quinn include Superman: The Animated Series (1997), The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999), Gotham Girls (2000-2002), Static Shock (2003), and Justice League (2003).

In addition to TV roles, Sorkin played the role in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker and The Batman Superman Movie: The World's Finest.

Sorkin also played Harley Quinn in video games such as Batman: Vengeance (2001), Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), DC Universe Online (2011), and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh (2012).

Writer Christopher Lloyd (left) and Actress Arleen Sorkin attend the 8th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Show

Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker opposite Sorkin, paid tribute via social media.

"Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person," he wrote.

"I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

Sorkin was born on October 14, 1955, in Washington.

Actress Arleen Sorkin arrives at the Les Girls 6 Cabaret Show

Additional credits include Duet (1987-1989), Open House (1989), and Frasier (2004).

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Arleen Sorkin's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

May she rest in peace.

Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Bo and Hope
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Days of Our Lives Quotes

I am sick and tired of all the psychotic golddiggers living under my roof.

Victor

Jack: You are the one who is pregnant. It's your body and your decision.
Gwen: But Abigail seems to think it's her decision.

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Photos

Chloe Receives a Shocking Visitor - Days of Our Lives
Paulina Has News - Days of Our Lives
Advice About Paulina - Days of Our Lives
Dimitri Continues Scheming - Days of Our Lives
Leo Runs Into Sonny - Days of Our Lives
Belle Urges Brady Not to Press Charges - Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives Videos

A Very Salem Christmas: Official Trailer
A Very Salem Christmas: Official Trailer
Beyond Salem: Official Trailer
Beyond Salem: Official Trailer
Days of Our Lives Preview For The Week of 8/19/2019
Days of Our Lives Preview For The Week of 8/19/2019
  1. Days of Our Lives
  2. Arleen Sorkin, Days of Our Lives and Original Harley Quinn, Dead at 67