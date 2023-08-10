Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers Speaks Out After Firing Two Crew Members

Captain Jason Chambers is speaking out.

The Below Deck Down Under star, who fired two members of his crew following two incidents of sexual misconduct, took to Instagram on Wednesday to speak out about the situation.

On Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Episode 7, airing Monday on Bravo, Jason fired Luke Jones after he got into stewardess Margot Sisson's bed naked as she slept.

Laura Bileskalne was fired later in the episode for sympathizing with Luke, comments to Margot about the incident, and her inappropriate actions towards deckhand Adam Kodra.

"Hi everybody, I'm sure you're digesting episodes six and seven as I am," Chambers said on Instagram.

"I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations, some not so lucky of the outcome, so my heart goes out to them."

"I like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in," he added.

"Then reforming and allowing Aesha [Scott] to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew."

Jason added that he doesn't know what happens when his crew is off the boat.

"I am not told," he affirmed.

"If it's inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything — like Adam — I wouldn't know."

"And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away."

"Look, this happened over a year ago, and again I'll stress the people involved are all, hopefully, on a better journey to better themselves."

The message ended with Jason believing fans should send "less hate, please, more love" following the episodes.

Below Deck Mediterannean Captain, Sandy Yawn, reacted to the developments on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Respect to @CaptJChambers and Aesha," she wrote.

"This was a tough, but important, watch. And kudos to production for taking action to protect crew."

Sisson spoke out about the incident this week via social media and thanked Scott.

"The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable," she wrote.

"I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in."

"Aesha, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful."

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

