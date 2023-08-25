Billy the Kid Season 2 Release Date Set at MGM+

Billy the Kid will be back on TV screens very soon.

MGM+ this week that Billy the Kid Season 2 will debut on Sunday, October 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

There is a little bit of a catch:

Four episodes of the season will air this year, with the final four being held until 2024.

A reason for the decision has not been revealed, but there's a good chance it has something to do with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America's most infamous outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring," the streaming service teases.

"When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life."

Creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television).

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. Billy the Kid is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Billy the Kid stars Tom Blyth in the titular role, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, Eileen O'Higgins as Kathleen McCarty, Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger, and Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith.

The cast is rounded out by Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson, Ian Tracey as Frank Baker, Jonah Collier as young Billy the Kid, Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy, Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim, and Guillermo Alonso as Melquiades Segura.

The cast is rounded out by Shaun Benson as Riley, Christie Burke as Barbara Jones, Chad Rook as James Dolan, Brendan Fletcher as George Coe, Joey Batey as Patrick McCarty, Alex Roe as Pat Garrett, and Horatio James as Charlie Bowdre.

MGM+ states that the series is one of the platform's top three most-viewed original series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.