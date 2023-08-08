Chris Noth Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Completely Ridiculous,' Admits to Cheating on His Wife

Chris Noth is speaking out about the sexual assault allegations that derailed his career.

The Sex and the City alum chatted with USA Today and denied the allegations against him.

He admitted that the only thing he did wrong was cheating on his wife, Tara Wilson.

"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," the actor dished in a story that went live on Monday.

"What it isn't is a crime," he affirmed.

As you'll recall, the Mr. Big actor previously shut down the allegations against him when The Hollywood Reporter shared a story of two women saying he assaulted them in separate incidents.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement in December 2021.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," he added.

"I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A third woman came forward with allegations days after the initial THR report.

"There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave," Noth said in the new interview with USA Today.

"It sounds defensive. I'm not. There's no criminal court. There's no criminal trial."

"There's nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses," The Equalizer alum shared.

"And there's even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact."

At the time, Noth had reprised his Mr. Big role on the series premiere of And Just Like That..., a Sex and the City sequel.

He was also a series regular on CBS' The Equalizer, starring opposite Queen Latifah.

In the aftermath of the allegations, And Just Like That... cut a planned cameo of Noth from the finale, and he was written out of The Equalizer.

USA Today states that he's set to direct and star in Eugene Ionesco's play Rhinoceros at a theater in rural Massachusetts.

"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he told the outlet.

"It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively."

"And I have children to support. I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened…. I have to just continue on," he said.

"It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life."

