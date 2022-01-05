And Just Like That Nixes Chris Noth Finale Cameo

Chris Noth's planned return to the Sex and the City universe has been scrapped.

Despite Noth's Mr. Big dying on the series premiere of And Just Like That, there were plans to bring him back in a scene at the end of the season finale.

TV Line is reporting that the highly-anticipated finale finds Carrie in Paris to scatter her late husband's ashes.

Noth was said to appear as a vision to Carrie during the installment, but the creative team for the series have decided to nix Noth's part.

The scene was filmed on location in Paris with Sarah Jessica Parker and Noth, but it will never see the light of day.

And Just Like That launched last month, with sexual assault allegations leveled against Noth coming to light the following week.

The Hollywood Reporter ran the article, saying both women approached the outlet months apart.

Noth denied the accusations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Actress, Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth on Law & Order, subsequently accused the star of behaving inappropriately on the set.

She called him a "sexual predator" and alleged that she knew of an incident in which he was "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" at the nightclub he owned.

Noth was also fired from the CBS show The Equalizer in the aftermath, with his final episode airing last week.

And Just Like That made a strong debut for HBO Max, but the streaming service is said to have nixed talks to renew the show, according to Us Weekly.

"There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw," an insider claimed to the outlet.

What are your thoughts on the scene being left on the cutting room floor?

Hit the comments.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays on HBO Max.

