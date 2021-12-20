Chris Noth Dropped from The Equalizer Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth's time on The Equalizer is over.

For two seasons, the actor has played William Bishop on the CBS procedural, opposite Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, said in a statement Monday.

Noth will appear in one more episode that is set to air in early 2022, but it's unclear how the show will proceed without him.

It's possible the role will be recast, but it's also possible the scripts will be rewritten to write the character out.

News of Noth's exit comes less than a week after sexual assault allegations were leveled against the actor in a piece by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the Mr. Big actor said in a statement.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Two women claimed via THR that Noth raped them several years ago.

On Friday, a third unnamed woman claimed to the Daily Beast that Noth sexually assaulted her while she worked at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

The outlet stated that the woman, who used the pseudonym Ava, was 18 years old at the time of the alleged crime.

Ava said that the actor followed her when she went to the office to collect her paycheck, and tried to have sex with her.

"He wasn't hearing 'no,'" she said.

"But he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else."

Ava alleged that Noth stopped and texted her for her address, but she never responded.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," Noth's rep said in a statement to NBC News of the latest allegations.

"Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line."

Noth reprised his Mr. Big role on Sex and the City this month, but his character was killed on the premiere.

Noth was also dropped as a client of A3 Artists Agency over the weekend.

He was also the subject of a viral Peloton ad which took aim at And Just Like That... after his character was killed off.

Peloton removed the ad after the initial sexual assault allegations came to light.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.