Dancing With the Stars: All-Winners Season Pitched by Derek Hough, and We’re Here for It

Dancing With the Stars is one of the most recognizable TV series around and for a good reason.

It's been on the air since 2005 and remains a resilient force in the ratings.

It turns out people love watching celebrities try out different dance routines to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Derek Hough attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center

The promotional train is underway, with Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiering next month.

Longtime judge Derek Hough is speaking out about a change he would be interested in implementing for an upcoming season of the ABC series, and we're kind of on board.

Derek Hough attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's feature film "Elemental" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

Hough believes fans would be interested in watching an all-winners season of the series.

"I think that it'd be a really, really competitive season," Hough said in an interview with Variety.

"I think Rashad Jennings [who won Season 24] would love to come back," he offered.

"[Season 9 winner] Donny Osmond, I know he'd probably love to come back, too. Even [Season 25 champ] Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic."

Julianne Hough and Derek Hough attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with Derek Hough and Julianne Hough

If ordered, this wouldn't be the first time Dancing With the Stars has brought back former cast members.

Dancing With the Stars had an all-star cast for its 15th season in 2012.

However, Hough's plan for this iteration would be solely for people who walked away from the competition with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Every season, the series features some contestants who aren't very good at dancing.

New Judge Derek Hough - Dancing With the Stars

It makes for good reality TV when someone has that journey where they improve every week, allowing viewers to connect with that journey and, thus, vote some more.

It happens. Still, the possibility of an all-winners season couldn't come at a better time for ABC.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will mean the network will likely lack shows at midseason, so an all-winners season could be made official pretty quickly.

It's hard to imagine all of the previous winners signing on for the potential project, but it would be fun to see if it ever did materialize.

Ariana Madix at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe

For now, we have Dancing With the Stars Season 32 coming up.

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix has been revealed as the first cast member.

The rest of the cast will be announced before its season premiere early next month.

Exciting, right?!

Ariana Madix attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back"

What are your thoughts on a potential all-stars season?

Do you think it would work?

Hit the comments below.

