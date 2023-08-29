For All Mankind Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

One of the most criminally underrated series on TV is For All Mankind.

The Apple TV+ alt-history drama has delivered wonderfully nuanced storylines, complete with layered characters in a beautiful setting across three seasons.

With For All Mankind Season 4 in the works, it's time to look at everything we know about the season ahead.

For All Mankind: Has It Been Renewed for Season 4?

Apple TV+ issued a renewal for For All Mankind Season 4 in July 2022.

After the way For All Mankind Season 3 ended, we need answers.

It's great news that the show has scored a renewal because a show of this caliber deserves to end on its own terms.

How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered for For All Mankind Season 4?

Ten new episodes have been ordered, bringing the series' total episode count to 40.

The creatives use the ten-part seasons to their advantage with well-paced plots and shocking developments, so there's a good chance we'll get more of the same here.

With so many narrative risks, we need pay off, and we're about to get that with For All Mankind Season 4.

For All Mankind Season 4 Cast: Who's In?

The main cast of For All Mankind Season 3 is expected to return, but there will be some omissions.

Shantel VanSanten's Karen and Sonya Walger's Molly Cobb were killed off in a terrorist attack at the end of the season.

Wrenn Schmidt's Margo survived, so there's a good chance she'll be back.

Other returning cast members include Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, Casey W Johnson as Danny Stevens, Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales, and Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa.

Jodi Balfour is not expected to be around for much of the season because the actress has dropped to recurring status.

As a result, we'll probably be getting a farewell storyline for Ellen.

With so many casting news shake-ups, we're getting some new characters.

Daniel Stern (Home Alone), Tyner Rushing (The Terminal List), and Toby Kebbell (Servant) are all joining the cast of For All Mankind Season 4.

Hooray, right?!

The series doesn't waste a single moment with its cast, so we're sure everyone will have plenty to do in the upcoming season.

For All Mankind Season 4: Has Filming Begun?

For All Mankind is one of few series to complete production before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

That means there shouldn't be too much of a delay for the show.

The series has a lengthy post-production process because parts take place in space, but we believe there shouldn't be a long wait.

Well, we hope there won't be!

When Will For All Mankind Season 4 Premiere?

There wasn't much of a wait between For All Mankind Season 2 and For All Mankind Season 3, so there's a high chance the show will be on the air in the fall of 2023.

It is possible Apple TV+ could hold the show for a bit longer because of the impact of the dual strikes.

With less-than-usual scripted offerings on deck, networks will want to ensure they have enough content to tide them over.

Hopefully, we get an update soon on what the plan is because we need this show back in our lives.

Will For All Mankind Season 4 Be the Final Season?

Apple TV+ has not confirmed or denied whether this is planned to be the end of the series, but it's hard to imagine it not going out without a pre-planned last hurrah.

Then again, the streaming service has waited until trailers come out to announce its shows are ending, so there is always that possibility that we will be saying goodbye with the next season.

Narratively speaking, we are fast approaching the present, but I wouldn't put it past this show to go beyond the timeline for one additional season.

Is There A Trailer for For All Mankind Season 4?

We currently have zero footage of For All Mankind Season 4 and shouldn't expect some until after the premiere date is revealed.

Thankfully, the show has probably wrapped filming, so there's a good chance we'll have our first promo very shortly.

We can't wait to see what's in store for our favorite characters.

What Will For All Mankind Season 4 Be About?

After the events of For All Mankind Season 3, we need to get some resolution.

The series tends to skip forward in time at the beginning of each season, so we'll probably have some new conflicts in addition to those posed by the season finale.

Where Can I Watch For All Mankind?

For All Mankind is an Apple TV+ original series, so all three seasons are available to stream on that platform.

Apple TV+ recently announced that the first two seasons would be released on Blu-Ray and DVD, but if you want the whole 4K HDR experience, that's being saved for the show airing on the streaming service.

That's all we got, For All Mankind Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.