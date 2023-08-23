Gen V: Meet the Supes!

Gen V will take fans of The Boys to a superhero university when it hits the air on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Prime Video shared character descriptions this week so that we can get intel on who we'll be rooting for/against.

If the original series has taught us anything, there will be plenty of polarizing characters.

Will the same ring true for Gen V? We think so.

The series is headlined by Jaz Sinclair, who plays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood.

As an incoming freshman at Vought-run Godolkin University, she is eager to prove she has what it takes to join The Seven but is sidetracked by a mystery she begins to unravel at the school.

Sinclair's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo is on board as Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers.

He's Golden Boy's best friend and the son of famous superhero, Polarity; Andre has big shoes to fill as he's set to take over the Polarity name once his dad retires.

When Andre realizes that something is afoot at the school, he takes it into his own hands to try and figure out the mystery.

Lizze Broadway plays Emma Meyer, who is also known by her superhero name, Little Cricket, for her ability to get super small.

Though insecure and naive, which often leaves her in compromising positions, she becomes close friends with her freshman roommate, Marie, and together they navigate the mysterious dangers at Godolkin University.

Shelley Conn plays Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University. She doesn't have powers, but her background in superhero psychology and her peerless ability to analyze what makes supes tick make her indispensable to the school.

Her goal is to transform Godolkin University into the most elite college for supes, and she takes a special interest in Marie when she arrives on campus.

Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University who is good friends with Jordan and Andre.

Cate is able to push people to do anything she commands using the touch of her hands, which she uses to her advantage.

Powerful and confident, she's also Luke's girlfriend, making her one of the most popular supes on campus.

London Thor and Derek Luh play Jordan Li, a competitive student at Godolkin University who will do anything to get to the top.

They have a unique ability of changing between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest— the man is dense and indestructible, while the woman is agile and can launch energy blasts.

Their distinct sets of powers make them a standout TA at Brink's School of Crime Fighting.

Asa Germann plays Sam, a troubled supe who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances.

He's extremely powerful, with super strength and invulnerability. Despite having a good heart, he's plagued by his hallucinations, which sometimes make it hard for him to discern between what is—and is not—reality.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riordan, who is also known by his superhero name, Golden Boy, because of his ability to light his entire body on fire.

He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven.

Sean Patrick Thomas plays Polarity, Andre's father and largely celebrated Godolkin University alumnus and trustee.

Polarity expects his son to follow in his footsteps by taking over the Polarity name when he retires.

He believes Andre is destined for The Seven and will stop at nothing to make his dream become reality.

Clancy Brown plays Professor Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff, a renowned professor of crime fighting at Godolkin University who taught superheroes such as A-Train, Queen Maeve, and The Deep.

He is dedicated to finding the top new talent at Godolkin University to join The Seven and believes Golden Boy has what it takes to be next.

Finally, Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, a gifted doctor with ties to Godolkin University.

What are your thoughts on the first details for all of the characters?

Are you intrigued?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the promo for the series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.