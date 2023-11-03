Gen V Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Guardians of Godolkin

Gen V's freshman season has been full of ups and downs, and sometimes, the story can be frustrating to follow along, let alone get invested in.

Some of the decisions that have been made regarding the characters and plot points have been genuinely disappointing and might amount to crimes against the show.

But one thing the show has not been is boring. It has been a nice ride with the numerous shocking scenes, wild action, and enticing ships. Gen V Season 1 Episode 8 completed this part of the ride by delivering a fantastic season finale.

With this show, one can never know what to expect. It can be a good thing, or it can sink the ship.

I stopped trying to figure out where the story was headed a long time ago, and maybe for the better, because Gen V Season 1 Episode 7 took a turn and had the narrative going in another direction.

For some reason, Supe-remacy took center stage in the final two episodes of the season, and this episode was a conclusion.

With Indira dead and the virus out of Godolkin, nothing stopped supes from wilding.

Alliances were formed quickly, with Sam and Cate becoming besties because of their shared interests. For some reason, Sam had forgotten that he hated Cate for what she did to him and his brother.

They held hands and sang kumbaya like they were from the same choir.

Sam has been the most inconsistent character in the show, with a faulty, if not broken, moral compass.

Throughout my Gen V Season 1 reviews, I kept iterating just how dangerous he was. He was physically strong with powers that made the rest of the group look like children, his brain was broken, and now he had been radicalized.

But he was not all gone because his conscience would manifest Luke, who would caution him against raging terror.

God U has seen some pretty wild occurrences because how could they have not when they are a hotbed of supe activity?

But I'm willing to bet nothing could compare to the bloodbath after supes from The Woods were out.

It was chaotic, with no one knowing what to do and winging it. Winging it is a bad plan in a place flooded with supes.

Elsewhere, Andre was dealing with a storm of his own. After Polarity's mishap during the interview, Andre was forced to confront what the future held for him.

Many main characters have gone through hell with their powers, but Andre's journey was easier than most.

His dad was a supe, so he understood Andre and was always there to guide Andre, even if it was sometimes suffocating.

But the powers were destroying them. Polarity knew it and accepted it. The ball was on Andre's court. Will he play?

With chaos raging at God U, everyone desperately sought an ally or escape.

Cate Dunlap pleaded with anyone who would listen to join her. If they didn't, she would just command them.

Sam had his feelings blocked, and for the first time, he killed with a lot of peace in his mind -- no puppets needed or anything.

The episode's highlight was the numerous cameos by characters from The Boys.

Ashley Barrett was always on top of things, and she does nothing better than crisis management. Thinking of the hundred-and-one things that could go wrong during the day and how she will fix them all gives her the drive to wake up.

She always seems stressed out by the many crises, but I think she loves and is addicted to it.

Homelander made an appearance, and I know he is a piece of sh*t, but I f*cking love that man. Well, maybe the actor and not the character.

Patrick Starr plays him beautifully, where he doesn't need to utter a word to inspire fear. It is all in the facial expressions and gestures. And when he talks, he says some of the darndest things.

Marie: Sir, I...

Homelander: What kind of animal are you?

Marie: What?

Homelander: Do you like attacking your own kind?

Marie: No … I …

Homelander: Stay back!

His arrival at God U had all the flair from the heroic music as he descended from the sky to the campus coming to a standstill.

After seeing her himbo about to be turned into a killing machine, Marie waded into unfamiliar waters, at least for her, where she exploded Cate's hand, putting her directly against Homelander.

Elsewhere, Emma Meyer and Sam had a falling out after Sam thought being told not to kill people was infringing on his rights.

Sam: Yeah, I didn't ask for you to rescue me, Emma. You did that for you, and you never asked what do I want. You just came in, and fuckin Sam, do this, Sam don't kill people.

Emma: OK, that's pretty normal

Sam: I'm not normal, Emma. This is what normal looks like when you've had my fucking life. You know, while you were worrying about, ohh maybe, starring in a reality TV show, I was having a needle shoved up my fucking spine.

Emma: That is not what I meant. No, Sam, I want what's best, and you know that.

Sam: You want what is best for you.

Emma: I risked everything for you.

Sam: Emma, you would do anything for everyone to like you. You're not a hero.

Emma: No, Sam. Don't say that!

Emma had lost herself in him, and she reaped the bitter fruits. The ordeal was harrowing for her and unlocked a new method of shrinking. Apparently, all that was needed was someone to dress her down without reservations.

The final cameo was Butcher's, who had somehow found a way into The Woods.

Toward the end, the narrative shifted. Sam and Cate were the new Guardians on Godolkin while the rest of the group was in a hospital, a lab, or even prison.

It was a cryptic ending that will make for an exciting Season 4 of The Boys. There will be a crossover in the stories told in the shows.

Intrusive Thoughts

Rufus is cringy, but he somehow made one of the songs I find unremarkable in Anti by Rihanna sound quite good.

So, the show cast a different voice actor for Maverick? Because that was not Nicholas Hamilton.

Cameron's segment after the God U tragedy was typical of American news media. When supes go insane, find more supes. When shooters ravage schools, arm everyone with guns.

"Guardians of Godolkin" was a good season finale that was entertaining and set up cliffhangers for the next season. It was also quite hilarious.

What did you think? Which was the most exciting cameo, in your opinion?

Chime in in the comments section.

