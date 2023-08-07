Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Stun Bachelor Nation, Announce Split

We have some sad news to report about Bachelor Nation on this fine Monday morning.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have confirmed their relationship is over, and they're going their separate ways.

The pair made the news official on Sunday with an emotional social media post.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," wrote Bristowe and Tartick.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

Kaitlyn and Kaitlyn are best known for appearing on ABC's hit reality franchise The Bachelor and its spinoffs.

They started dating in 2019 and got engaged two years later.

They share two beautiful dogs, and the good news is that they plan to keep them together.

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," the reality TV stars wrote in the aforementioned caption.

"While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

They also plan to maintain a friendship.

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us."

"We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

"It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years."

"Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other," they add in the statement.

"We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

It's always sad hearing a couple is calling time on their relationship, and based on the statement alone, it seems both Bristowe and Tartick still have a lot of time for each other.

Bristowe, for her part, has announced her plan to take a social media break in the wake of the split.

"If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that," the Dancing With the Stars alum shared.

"I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break," she added.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.