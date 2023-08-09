Masterchef Renewed for Season 14 at FOX

Gordon Ramsey's reign on FOX is not coming to a close in the near future.

Masterchef has scored a renewal for Season 14, TV Fanatic can confirm.

The news comes on the heels of the milestone 250th episode (sneak peek here!), airing tonight at 8/7c.

Award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge alongside acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

"MasterChef is a beloved staple of the FOX brand. Its impressive performance this Summer and tonight's 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity of this very special show," said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming of FOX Entertainment.

"Of course, our incredible partner, Gordon Ramsay, together with Aarón Sánchez, Joe Bastianich and Endemol Shine North America, continue to make MasterChef the massive success it is and we are proud to renew it for its 14th season."

Masterchef Season 13 is averaging 3.1 million Total Viewers in the Live + 7 Day metric, ranking as Wednesday's #1 entertainment program in the key Adults 18-49 demographic.

Also impressive: the series is up year-to-year in total viewers.

MasterChef averages 4.6 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery (+118%), and has the largest multiplatform audience of any Summer 2023 FOX series to date.

As for what's ahead on the 250th episode?

"The competition heats up when the judges present an oversized table in the shape of the United States, full of a daunting array of elaborate cakes from all four regions of America," the logline teases.

"Each iconic cake will need to be precisely recreated if the cooks hope to make it through!"

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam.

Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

