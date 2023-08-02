Maude Apatow Mourns Late Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud

Maude Apatow is honoring her late Euphoria costar, Angus Cloud.

As previously reported, Cloud died Monday.

"Angus was the funniest person ever," Apatow, who plays Lexi in the HBO drama, shared on social media.

"I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard," she recalled.

"He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best."

"Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Lexi and Cloud's Fez were love interests in the series, with their relationship becoming a big focus of Euphoria Season 2, which aired in early 2022.

"Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life," Apatow continued in the statement.

"I will love you forever."

While many of Euphoria's stars were well-known prior to the series' 2019 bow, many were not.

Cloud was a breakout star whose prominence grew considerably from Euphoria Season 1 to Season 2.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family said in a statement on Monday.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continues.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Apatow's on-screen sister Cassie, also paid tribute to the late actor.

"Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote alongside a collection of photos.

"This is the hardest thing [I've] ever had to post, and [I'm] struggling to find all the words."

"You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."

"This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

May Angus Cloud rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.