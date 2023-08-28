Power Book III: Raising Kanan Return Date Set at Starz, and the First Photos & Synopsis Are Here

Power fans will be spoiled for choice in the final months of 2023.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 returns later this week, and Starz has just confirmed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 will be on the air before the year is over.

The highly-anticipated next chapter gets underway on December 1.

Episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

"With emotions high and the stakes even higher, we return to Southside Jamaica, Queens right where we left the Thomas family at the end of season two, with the family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob's coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou," the logline teases.

Starz also revealed some first-look photos.

The new images for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 also include Tony Danza reprising his role of Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti, and of course, returning series regulars, including the formidable Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas and MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan Stark.

"Over the last two seasons of Raising Kanan, Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself," the logline for Power Book III: Raising Kanan teases.

"It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family's seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies."

"He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan's blinders are finally off, and he doesn't like what he sees."

"In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he's not alone."

"Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity."

"Whether it's Marvin, who's still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who's finally coming clean, or Lou, who's wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who's simply trying to break free from her family's pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves," Starz adds.

"They won't all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all."

"There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there's just you."

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods, and Danza, the impressive cast includes Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

The cast is rounded out by Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke, and Antonio Ortiz as Famous.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date, first-look photos, and plot details?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.