Special Ops: Lioness is Another Hit for Taylor Sheridan as Paramount+ Touts Series as Streamer's Biggest-Ever Global Launch

Taylor Sheridan's grip on Paramount+ continues to tighten.

Special Ops: Lioness, the Yellowstone super producer's latest project, is off to a strong start.

Deadline reports that it is the streamer's most-watched global series premiere in its first 24 hours, beating out Halo Season 1 Episode 1.

The series' first two episodes also aired linearly on Paramount Network over the last two Sundays, but the remaining episodes will be kept exclusively for the streaming service.

It's unclear whether that could change down the line.

Paramount Network has recently aired 1883 in its entirety, so there's always that chance they could do something similar for Special Ops: Lioness Season 1.

Paramount Global has revealed that the series premiere has a combined audience of almost 6 million across the streaming service globally and linear viewing on the cable network in the U.S.

"On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience."

Added Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Streaming:

"The strong viewer reception for Special Ops: Lioness reflects the power of Paramount across the board in creating, producing, marketing and delivering this incredible Taylor Sheridan drama with broad global appeal."

"We can't wait for viewers to come along with us on this high stakes thrill ride."

The series is inspired by an actual US Military program, and follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

New episodes stream Sundays on Paramount+. Keep up to date with our Special Ops: Lioness reviews.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.