Stranger Things: David Harbour Teases "Terrific" Final Season

Saying goodbye to Stranger Things will be tough.

The series has delivered plenty of mystery throughout its first four seasons, but the big mystery plaguing fans right now is:

When the heck will Stranger Things Season 5 even air?

While waiting for word on that, Hopper actor David Harbour opened up about the first scripts he read for the supernatural drama's final season.

"They're terrific, as per usual," the actor said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers."

At the end of Stranger Things Season 4, Hawkins -- and its residents -- were left in a perilous situation when the town was being destroyed by supernatural forces arriving from the Upside Down.

As a result, Harbour vows, "The set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past."

"After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke and fires — we're going to start somewhere after that," the Gran Turismo star dished.

"So you've got to imagine the world is a different place."

It will make for a different tone because many people in Hawkins -- and beyond -- have been left in the dark about the supernatural forces at play.

Despite Stranger Things Season 4 wrapping on Netflix last year, no new episodes have been filmed.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is underway, the show won't be able to shoot, so all we can do is hope that a fair deal is reached for the actors to allow filming to get underway.

"It'll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is," Harbour admitted in the interview on the podcast.

"I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way," he claimed.

"I'm excited to really swing with this character, because you know they're going to pay off these OG characters — Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike — they're going to pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

Harbour also touched upon the series finale but hasn't seen the script.

"Like, I know where we net out, and it's very, very moving," he says. "That is the term I will use."

What are your thoughts on Harbour's teases for the final episodes?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.