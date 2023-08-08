The Changeling: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Twisted Fairytale Drama

Fairytales are fun... until they become twisted.

Apple TV+ on Tuesday debuted the official trailer for The Changeling, its highly-anticipated new drama series.

The series debuts Friday, September 8, 2023, with the first three episodes.

The remaining episodes will unspool weekly, with the season finale set for Friday, October 13.

The upcoming eight-part drama series is headlined and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry To Bother You, The Book Of Clarence).

Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups.

"A horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed," the Apple TV+ synopsis teases.

In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, Insecure).

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.

Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug are executive producers on behalf of Annapurna. Showrunner Kelly Marcel, the book's author Victor LaValle, David Knoller, and director Jonathan van Tulleken executive produce alongside star LaKeith Stanfield.

Director Matsoukas serves as executive producer through her De La Revolución Films. Sue Naegle and David Wolkis also serve as executive producers, while Khaliah Neal is a co-executive producer.

The series will utilize horror to tell its story, and if the first trailer is any indication, this will be another big win for Apple TV+.

The streaming service recently debuted Silo, which became its most-watched drama, so it will want to keep up the momentum.

When you think of fairytales on the small screen, it's hard not to think of Once Upon a Time.

The Changeling is entirely different, and the trailer alone should sell the show for you.

Check it out below.

