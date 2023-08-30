The Lincoln Lawyer Lands Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

Mickey Haller will remain on the case.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it had picked up a third season of its legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer.

The forthcoming season will be based on the fifth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

It's exciting the series is skipping ahead in the novels, but there's a chance elements of the others will be infused for good measure.

The first two seasons adapted the novels well, so we can't wait to see what's in store.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," said Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers.

Adds Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada:

"We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favorite lawyer."

"The show continues to top our global lists and it's a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, and our partners at A+E Studios."

Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller. Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann), among others, reprise their roles on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 premiered on July 6, 2023, and quickly climbed up the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 40 million views as of August 29, 2023, reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries.

The series has built a devoted following over the last two seasons, with viewers connecting with the intriguing cases and compelling characters.

